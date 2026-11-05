Türkiye and Qatar are seeking to expand their defense partnership through new cooperation opportunities and joint production initiatives, as senior defense officials from both countries met in Ankara for high-level talks.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün hosted Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud Al Thani alongside a Qatari delegation.

The meeting followed the signing of the Badr memorandum between Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, which aims to promote technological development, research and development (R&D), and defense industry cooperation to strengthen the signatories’ capabilities and lay the groundwork for future joint projects.

The ongoing bilateral talks are expected to lead broader multilateral commitments under the Badr pact into concrete joint production projects between Türkiye and Qatar.

"This meeting is key in the steps we will take together in the coming period in strengthening our countries’ technological and production capabilities through joint projects and deepening our defense partnership,” Görgün said.