With a steel cutting ceremony, Türkiye on Sunday marked the start of building the first naval logistics ship for the Portuguese Navy.

The ceremony for the first Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ship that Türkiye will build was held at the Ada Shipyard in Istanbul.

"It gives me great pleasure to be here with you today at Ada Shipyard for the steel cutting ceremony of the first Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ship – a strategic milestone in our defense industry cooperation with our ally and friend, Portugal, and a project that will stand as a legacy for the future," said Haluk Görgün, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

He recalled that Türkiye and Portugal signed the contract on Dec. 17, 2024, in Lisbon, which covers the construction of two Auxiliary Oiler Replenisher and Logistics Ships for the Portuguese Navy.

"That day, we laid not only the foundation of a contract but also the foundation of history – the first export of a military naval platform from Türkiye to a NATO and European Union member state."

'Historic project'

"Today, we are taking the first tangible step of this historic project. With this steel-cutting ceremony, we are setting in motion the creation of a maritime platform that will serve humanity in peace and provide deterrence in times of conflict."

Görgün said that with an economical cruising speed of 14 knots, the ships will achieve a range of up to 14,000 nautical miles, enabling the successful execution of transoceanic missions.

"Designed for a wide spectrum of operations, including replenishment at sea, logistics support, regional power projection, amphibious operations, medical assistance, search and rescue and humanitarian aid, these vessels will be versatile assets for modern naval operations."

He said the ships, equipped with advanced communication, command-and-control systems, as well as a comprehensive suite of sensors and weapon systems, will enhance the deterrent power of allied naval forces and strengthen the Portuguese Navy’s long-term logistics capabilities.

Görgün said the platforms, which can carry up to 20 light armored vehicles, will feature a flight deck and hangar infrastructure for helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "With such advanced features, they will play a critical role in NATO-led joint operations," he added.

'A milestone in Turkish naval engineering'

"Today, Türkiye ranks among the leading nations in the world in terms of the number of military vessels being built simultaneously. This project, led by STM as the main contractor with the participation of nearly 30 local companies, marks a milestone in Turkish naval engineering."

Emphasizing that Türkiye has developed world-class expertise in maritime technologies through pioneering programs such as MILGEM, TCG Anadolu, TF-2000, and MILDEN, Görgün said this expertise is being shared with allies and partners.

He said the project signed with Portugal shows that Turkish engineering has been recognized through the choice of an EU and NATO member country, achieving a new threshold in Europe’s military shipbuilding sector.

"Portugal’s decision reflects not only confidence in STM but also trust in the entire Turkish defense industry. It is a great source of pride for us that Portugal, a nation with a distinguished maritime heritage and a powerful navy equipped with modern warships, submarines, and unmanned surface vessels, has chosen Türkiye as its partner. Through this project, we are building not only a technical collaboration but also a lasting strategic friendship between our nations," he remarked.

'A new chapter of trust'

Rear Adm. Joao Marques da Costa, director of the Portuguese Navy Ship Program, said the ceremony marked not only the beginning of a new vessel, but also a new chapter of "trust and shared vision between Portugal and Türkiye."

Da Costa said the project was made possible through a partnership between the Portuguese Navy, SSB, and STM and represents far more than the construction of a ship.

He said the vessel Türkiye will build will provide critical logistic support to national and allied operations and strengthen readiness for 21st-century security challenges.

He expressed confidence that the ships will meet the highest standards of quality, reliability, and performance, and said the project also reflects a long-term partnership between the two countries.

STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz said they have been working intensively on the project since the signing and that the design phase has been successfully completed.

"The delivery of the ships is planned for 36 months after the effective contract date for the first ship and 44 months for the second. I believe these ships will significantly contribute to the Portuguese Navy’s regional and allied operations and substantially enhance its logistic support capabilities," he said.