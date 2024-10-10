Türkiye will provide a "considerable" number of kamikaze drones to Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday, without specifying the type of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

"It is a present that comes as a strong message from the Republic of Türkiye that Albania is unhittable," Rama told a joint news conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also confirmed that his country would give an unspecified number of drones to boost military capabilities in Albania.

Erdoğan was on a one-day visit to Albania as part of his tour to boost economic and diplomatic ties with Balkan nations. On Friday, the president will head to Serbia.

Türkiye is a strategic partner of Albania and one of its largest investors, contributing to infrastructure and other sectors.

Addressing the news conference, Erdoğan said the two countries should aim to double their annual trade to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

He stated that Türkiye and Albania will continue their joint fight against terrorist groups for regional peace, especially FETÖ, which mounted a bloody coup attempt in July 2016.

He also said Türkiye will support Albania's needs to train and equip its military forces.

The so-called kamikaze drone is a loitering munition that cruises towards its target before plummeting at velocity and detonating on impact.

A spokesperson for the government was unable to provide any further details on the number or type of drones.

Rama welcomed further military cooperation with Türkiye, whose domestic defense production "is known worldwide" and said, "Turkish drones gifted to us are very important because they show Albania cannot be hit."

Rama said that the acquisition of an unspecified number of Turkish kamikaze drones does not mean "Albania will attack anyone."

Most countries in the Western Balkans, including Albania, have started to upgrade their aging militaries after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Albania and Türkiye are both members of NATO. The government in Tirana has already acquired a fleet of Turkish-made Bayraktar reconnaissance and attack drones.