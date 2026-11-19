The Eurofighter agreement represented a significant milestone in Türkiye-U.K. defense relations, Luke Pollard, Britain's minister for defense readiness and industry, said, suggesting that the partnership and cooperation are not limited to a single program.

"Our goals are not limited to a single program. We see Türkiye as a long-term and significant defense and industrial partner," Pollard said, according to remarks shared by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.

Emphasizing the strong and increasingly developing defense relationship between the U.K. and Türkiye, Pollard underscored that this relationship was formalized through the U.K.-Türkiye Security and Defense Partnership, signed by leaders in July.

Responding to the question on the purpose of his visit to Türkiye, Pollard stated the aim was to "elevate this partnership to the next level through the U.K.-Türkiye Defense Industry Council."

He explained that this council was established to identify new cooperation opportunities and address obstacles to collaboration.

"The Eurofighter Typhoon agreement is a clear demonstration of what our governments, armed forces and defense industries can achieve when working together," he added.

Türkiye and the U.K. signed in 2025 a multibillion agreement that foresees Ankara supplying 20 Typhoon aircraft.

Highlighting the desire to build on this success, identify new areas of cooperation, and strengthen long-term relationships between the defense industries of the two countries, Pollard expressed hope that this visit would contribute to more tangible cooperation in the coming months and years.

When asked about the possibility of new defense industry projects between Türkiye and the U.K. following the Eurofighter agreement, Pollard responded: "Absolutely. The Eurofighter is a significant milestone for our defense relationship, but our goals are not limited to a single program. We see Türkiye as a long-term and significant defense and industrial partner."

Pollard also underlined that both the U.K. and Türkiye have highly competent and innovative defense industries, with great potential for achieving much more together.

"Our goal is to establish a modern and long-term defense partnership that strengthens our armed forces, supports economic growth and employment and reinforces NATO's security," he was quoted as saying.

'Unique strategic position'

"For this reason, we signed the U.K-Türkiue Security and Defense Partnership at the NATO summit held in Ankara this year. This partnership provides a strong framework to deepen cooperation in defense, security and industry, highlighting the importance that both the U.K. and Türkiye place on our relationship," he added.

Regarding Türkiye's position in the future security architecture of Europe, Pollard stated: "Türkiye is an indispensable NATO ally and will play a critical role in Europe’s future security architecture."

"Very few countries possess such a strategic position. Türkiye is located at the crossroads of Europe, the Black Sea, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and the Caucasus, and at the same time has one of NATO’s largest armed forces and an increasingly sophisticated defense industry infrastructure," he noted.

Pollard noted that European allies are taking on greater responsibility in collective defense and assessed that Türkiye's military strength, industrial capacity and strategic reach would become increasingly important.

"As the United Kingdom, by working closely with Türkiye, we aim to strengthen NATO, enhance our shared deterrence and build a more robust European contribution to Euro-Atlantic security," he also said.

Pollard also reiterated that the Eurofighter agreement forms the foundation of a much broader industrial relationship, arguing that they want to encourage "our companies to establish partnerships that bring together the strengths of the U.K. and Turkish defense sectors, supporting innovation, capability development, and economic growth in both countries."

He also touched upon Türkiye's fifth-generation fighter jet Kaan and the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), suggesting they "are significant programs, each with its own requirements and development processes."

He also noted that any decisions regarding GCAP will be made trilaterally by the U.K., Italy and Japan, referring to the countries that lead the initiative on the joint development of a sixth-generation fighter aircraft.