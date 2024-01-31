Turkish trade and infrastructure ministers and Ukraine's infrastructure minister talked about the reconstruction process of Ukraine at a forum in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov attended the Forum on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

During the meeting, officials discussed the role of Türkiye in the reconstruction process, according to Bolat's statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"The experience gained from the successful projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in various regions of the world to date will be a cornerstone of the collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the reconstruction of Ukraine's damaged infrastructure and superstructure," he said.

He stressed ministers conducted significant assessments on expanding Türkiye and Ukraine's mutual trade volume and enhancing economic relations.

"We sincerely believe that this productive meeting with Kubrakov will contribute to further strengthening the economic and strategic relations between Türkiye and Ukraine," he added.

Uraloğlu also said: "We had a meeting on our relations based on our deep-rooted historical friendship ties. We will always continue our support to Ukraine."