Türkiye on Tuesday unveiled its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), media reports said.

Named "Yıldırımhan," the ICBM is said to feature a range of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) and a speed of Mach 9 to Mach 25, Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

The missile developed by the National Defense Ministry's R&D Center made its debut at the SAHA 2026 defense and aerospace exhibition, which kicked off on Tuesday.

This marked the public introduction of one of the country's most advanced long-range missile systems.

Yıldırımhan uses liquid nitrogen tetroxide as fuel and is powered by four rocket propulsion engines, as per AA.

The unveiling comes as Türkiye continues to expand its defense industry capabilities, including in unmanned systems, missile technologies, air defense, aviation, and space-related platforms.

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, brings together defense and aerospace firms, procurement officials, military delegations, and industry representatives from Türkiye and abroad.

Türkiye has already debuted a wide range of missile systems, including the Tayfun Block-4 hypersonic missile, which was unveiled last year.