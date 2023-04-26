Türkiye’s first domestically developed heavy-class attack helicopter, the Atak-2, has successfully started its engine for the first time.

Developed under the Heavy Class Attack Helicopter Project, a collaboration between the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the T929 chopper is the successor of the T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopters, or Atak.

Mehmet Yılmaz, the chief product engineer for the project, spoke with Anadolu Agency (AA) about the fast-paced development process. He noted that the project was signed in 2019, and although some preliminary activities had taken place before April, they officially began working on the helicopter in that month. “We had a prompt development process. We had a fast design mechanism. It was decided to fly early about two years ago. We also started and accelerated work on the early flight decision. We have been producing parts and supplying equipment for about a year. We have carried out the body assembly and final assembly of our helicopter for the last three to four months,” he explained.

He informed that this week, they started the two engines separately.

Yılmaz said that engine tests are currently being planned and will be completed before the first flight. Once the tests are completed, a taxi test will be performed, where the helicopter will be tested on the runway to verify telemetry and remote communication. Following this, the helicopter will be ready for its maiden flight, which will be relatively simple as pilots need to get used to the helicopter's controls. While simulator tests have been conducted, this will be the first flight in real-world conditions, so simpler tests will be performed before more complex maneuvers are attempted.

Subsequently, further improvements will be initiated, and multiple prototypes will be developed through the implementation of these activities. These prototypes will be tested and realized in parallel. Finally, the prototype design, production, development and authentication will be carried out to ensure the helicopter's successful run.

“I can say that Atak-2 can fly in the not-too-distant future,” he said.

Elucidating on the helicopter's characteristics, Yılmaz stated that since the Atak-2 is an attack helicopter, payload capacity and maneuverability will be important, and this will require powerful engines.

Pointing out that the helicopter has 2,500 horsepower engines, Yılmaz stated that the maximum takeoff weight of the helicopter is 11.5 tons.

He said the new helicopter is a top-of-the-line model in its class and boasts a payload capacity of 1.5 tons, which is a significant advantage.

Equipped with a 30-millimeter gun and a camera, the helicopter is capable of detecting and targeting objects using the Hunter helmet. Compared to other helicopters of the same category, this helicopter boasts three wing stations instead of two, which allows for the installation of up to six ammunition launchers. The company works closely with another Turkish defense giant, Roketsan and plans to integrate domestically produced munitions and air-to-air missiles.

The target speed for the helicopter is 175 knots, which was requested by pilots for increased maneuverability and speed capabilities. The helicopter is designed to perform serious maneuvers, escape and dive maneuvers at high speed. Additionally, all domestic and national equipment developed in the country will be installed on the helicopter's avionics and electronic warfare systems, creating a complete electronic warfare suite. This suite will include advanced features such as missile warning sensors, DIRCM, RF jammers and other equipment that will equip the helicopter with total self-protective capabilities.