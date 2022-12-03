The Turkish pioneering drone maker has announced Saturday its unmanned fighter jet would soon perform its maiden flight as it edged closer to the landmark with a successful takeoff test where it lifted off the ground for a short duration of time.

Named Kızılelma, the National Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle System (MIUS) had completed its first runway run and autonomous taxiing test last month at an air base in northwestern Tekirdağ province.

The test was overseen by Baykar’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Selçuk Bayraktar.

Bayraktar took to Twitter to share the news as he said: "Having a hard time keeping #KIZILELMA on the ground."

The fast drone fighter jet Kızılelma is said to represent a significant expansion of capabilities for slow-moving reconnaissance and missile-carrying drones.

It will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

The autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft, and may carry air-to-air missiles, the company said.

The unmanned fighter jet is projected to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

It is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph or Mach 0.64).

Baykar is the company behind the drones that earned fame for their critical role in several conflicts. Its Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs have been credited with helping tip the balance of conflicts in Libya, Syria, Karabakh and lastly Ukraine.

The drones proved to be instrumental in the country's defense against armor and anti-aircraft systems in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion.