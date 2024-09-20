Türkiye's domestically-made military drone Anka-3, which successfully completed its maiden flight last year, has advanced to the trial phase, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) said Friday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is equipped with the Aselflir 500 Electro Optical Camera, developed by Turkish defense contractor ASELSAN, and underwent successful shooting tests following its initial flight.

The trial was part of efforts to enhance Anka-3’s combat capabilities, which included the installation of the TEBER-82 Guidance kit developed by ROKETSAN, another Turkish defense company, under the drone’s wing.

On its latest mission, Anka-3 took off from Murted Air Base on Friday, flying to the Acikir Firing Field, where it fired at a target and successfully completed the firing test, according to the statement.

Anka-3, which features a turbofan engine and a takeoff weight of approximately seven tons, is expected to reach an operational altitude of 40,000 feet (12,000 meters) and a top speed of 0.7 Mach once the testing phase is completed. The drone will be used for both reconnaissance and attack missions.

When fully armed, Anka-3 will be able to carry 650 kilograms (1,433 pounds) of ammunition at each of the two fuselage stations, 650 kilograms at each of the wing’s inner stations, and 100 kilograms (220 pounds) at each of the outer stations, positioning it as a key asset in Türkiye's growing military capabilities.