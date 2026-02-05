Türkiye’s defense and electronics giant Aselsan and Czech defense firm Excalibur International, part of the CSG group, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to establish an EU-based joint venture while simultaneously introducing the Korkut air defense system integrated on the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform, the Czech firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The partnership aims to expand joint defense capabilities for European and global markets," it added.

Moreover, it said that the agreement represents a "significant step" toward strengthening defense cooperation not only in Central and Eastern Europe, but also worldwide.

The newly established joint venture will focus on technical cooperation in key areas such as air defense, electronic warfare, smart munitions, and border security, it noted.

As part of the system localization, production is planned to be transferred to CSG facilities in Czechia and Slovakia, the statement noted.

"One of the first concrete outcomes of this partnership is the integration of the Korkut air defense system onto the Tatra Force 6×6 wheeled platform. The system is intended for European customers as well as for the global market and represents a fully capable alternative to similar European air defence systems," it further read.

"The Korkut system represents a modern and highly effective air defense solution, particularly against enemy UAVs. It uses highly accurate, programmable ammunition, which in practice means that the cost of neutralizing a single UAV is comparable to the acquisition cost of the UAV itself. Such cost efficiency cannot be achieved by conventional missile-based air defense systems," said Milos Sivara, CEO of Excalibur International.

"Through this partnership with Excalibur International and the CSG group, Aselsan is strengthening its industrial presence in Europe and globally while offering proven, combat-ready air defense solutions tailored to the needs of European and allied armed forces," said Ahmet Akyol, CEO of Aselsan.

"The integration of the Korkut system on the Tatra platform combines advanced sensor and fire-control technologies with a highly mobile and reliable vehicle, creating a flexible solution for today’s dynamic battlefield environment," he added, according to the news release.

Aselsan, with its advanced defense and electronics solutions, emerged as one of the fastest-growing Turkish companies in recent years. Its stock surged over 200% last year, and it is eyeing new markets as part of the expansion drive, its CEO said in a recent interview.