Türkiye’s leading defense company Aselsan is poised to finish 2025 with its strongest export performance on record, securing international contracts exceeding $2 billion and significantly expanding its global footprint.

Having ranked 42nd on the Defense News Top 100 list, Aselsan aims to break into the top 30 by expanding high value-added exports, supported by a growing portfolio of international orders that has strengthened its global profile.

Aselsan signed various contracts this year, generating $1.4 billion in outstanding orders from international sales, according to its nine-month financial indicators published recently.

This figure marked a 171% surge versus the same period last year. Some 25% of Aselsan's newly signed contracts were direct and indirect overseas sales.

As of the end of September, export contracts accounted for 14.2% of Aselsan's total outstanding orders, the data showed.

Aselsan's overseas business has risen steadily since 2021 - increasing from $267 million in 2021 to $415 million in 2022, $601 million in 2023, and a little over $1 billion in 2024.

The company's strong performance during the first nine months of 2025 continued for the rest of the year, as the firm signed export contracts worth $564 million outside of the balance sheet period.

Aselsan has also signed a $410 million export contract with Poland for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems. The deal became one of the company's largest single overseas sales.

The value of Aselsan's export contracts signed in 2025 has reached $2 billion, and with their impact on turnover, the firm expects export revenues of around $1 billion in 2026.

Aselsan is working towards boosting the share of exports in its outstanding orders from 8-10% in 2020-2022 to 20-25% in the medium term, supported by the volume of new contracts the firm signed this year.

While Aselsan's export contracts in 2015-2019 were largely focused on radios, electro-optics, and spare parts, its export portfolio diversified in 2020-2023, with UAV payloads and smart munitions taking center stage.

In 2024-2025, the value added by its exports increased further with products in electronic warfare, air defense, and modernization.

Europe and NATO member states have emerged as the fastest-growing export markets for Aselsan in recent years.

Aselsan's export contracts with European countries in the last two years have accounted for a significant share of its total outstanding orders, particularly the recent $410-million Poland deal, marking a significant milestone.