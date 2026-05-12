Turkish defense manufacturer FNSS and Czech ammunition maker CSG announced on Tuesday a partnership that foresees them jointly developing and producing selected armoured platforms for European and international markets.

FNSS, which specializes in armoured vehicle production, said in a statement on the social media platform X that, alongside CSG, it has unveiled "the CFL-120 Karpat Medium Tank for the first time at IDEB 2026, while announcing a strategic cooperation and focused on the joint development and production of next-generation armoured platforms for European and international markets."

"Combining FNSS’s proven tracked armoured vehicle expertise, CSG’s industrial capabilities in Slovakia and Leonardo’s HITFACT MkII turret technology, the CFL-120 Karpat brings together mobility, survivability, firepower and mission adaptability to meet the evolving requirements of the modern battlefield," it added.

Based on the Kaplan MT platform, the new generation medium tank is designed to deliver main battle tank-level firepower with enhanced operational flexibility and reduced logistical burden, the company also said.

Czech ammunition maker CSG said on Tuesday that the agreement will initially focus on the new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank.

Production of the tank, unveiled at the IDEB 2026 defense fair in Bratislava, will happen in CSG's industrial base in Slovakia and involve technology transfer and local suppliers, the company said, as per a Reuters report.

The Karpat is based on FNSS's Kaplan platform and fitted with Leonardo's HITFACT MkII turret and a NATO-compatible 120 mm gun, CSG said.

The Kaplan platform, classified as a medium-weight tank, represents a unique response to emerging requirements in modern warfare, according to FNSS.

Its indigenous design provides the lowest silhouette and highest power-to-weight ratio in its class.

The platform is designed for optimum weight and mobility performance. Its design architecture provides a superior level of battlefield survivability, incorporating advanced ballistic and best-in-class mine protection systems.