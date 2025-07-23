Türkiye's defense and software company Havelsan introduced a large number of products ranging from multidomain command and control architectures, artificial intelligence-supported decision support systems and manned-unmanned team solutions at the 17th International Defense Industry Fair 2025 (IDEF) in Istanbul.

Havelsan participated in the fair under the theme of "Artificial Intelligence for Defense," according to a company statement.

At its main stand in Hall 6 of the Istanbul Expo Center, Havelsan is showcasing a diverse range of products and services, including multidomain command and control architectures, artificial intelligence-supported decision support systems, manned-unmanned team solutions, and hybrid operational frameworks.

The ADVENT Combat Management System product family, which is integrated with MAIN, Havelsan's maintenance support assistant, will also be presented. Visitors will be able to experience the system's real-time voice command recognition capability.

In addition, underwater command and control systems with complementary equipment, joint/land C4I solutions, integrated border security technologies and new-generation e-maritime software are exhibited.

Land simulators, the ALTAY tank VR training system, advanced simulators for land/sea/air areas, the Electronic Warfare Test and Training Range, firing ranges, and desktop and VR-based simulators and training platforms are also being showcased at IDEF 2025. There will also be presentations on the joint operational use of land, air and naval systems, such as BARKAN, BAHA and SANCAR.

Within the scope of IDEF 2025, a live demonstration of the surface vehicles SANCAR and ZIPKIN will be held at Ataköy Marina.

Maritime navigation

Bluevision, an AI-powered navigation assistant developed for the civil maritime sector, aims to provide ships with advanced situational awareness by processing real-time data. It will also be introduced at the exhibition.

Havelsan will also conduct an interactive demonstration of the MAIN AI product, a live demonstration of the KOVAN new-generation business management system, and a critical facility security scenario of the artificial intelligence-supported Eyeminer product.

Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, stated that they offer a new defense paradigm dominated by artificial intelligence technologies.

"IDEF, one of the most widely attended defense industry fairs in the world, has a special meaning for Havelsan this year. As Havelsan, which has a leading position in the field of military and civilian software, we will explain at IDEF how we have made the high technologies we have developed so far more powerful with the integration of artificial intelligence," Nacar said.

"We are ready for IDEF 2025 with the motto 'AI for Defense,' meaning 'Artificial Intelligence Vision in Defense,' and 'futureAIready,' meaning 'Future Ready,'" he added.