Türkiye has successfully completed an acceptance firing of the mass-produced Hisar-A air defense missile, achieving a direct hit on a high-speed target and marking another milestone in strengthening the country’s layered air defense architecture under the Steel Dome (Çelik Kubbe) system.

The Hisar-A low-altitude air defense system successfully struck its target with full accuracy during an acceptance test conducted using serial-production systems, officials said.

Presidency of Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün said the test was carried out with an imaging infrared seeker (IIR) missile and confirmed that the system met all operational requirements.

According to Görgün, the high-speed target was detected and tracked by the Fire Control Unit before the missile was launched via the Missile Launching System, resulting in full engagement and neutralization of the target. The test confirmed that the new-generation Hisar firing unit configuration and IIR seeker missiles from the latest production batch are now fully mission-ready.

Görgün emphasized Hisar-A’s critical role in Türkiye’s low-altitude air defense, saying the system remains one of the backbone elements enhancing Steel Dome deterrence in the field with its advanced sensor, guidance, and engagement capabilities.

He also thanked all institutions involved in the achievement, congratulating Aselsan and Roketsan teams, as well as the Ministry of National Defense and staff of the Turkish army.

“This firing is a decisive signature cast into the skies of our ‘Blue Homeland,’ a quiet but powerful expression of our national engineering,” Görgün said, adding that Türkiye continues to move forward with confidence in strengthening its airspace security.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol said serial deliveries of the Hisar-A system are accelerating, while Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci described the system as a “steadfast fortress” of Steel Dome, noting that successful acceptance tests are continuing to translate into operational deployments.