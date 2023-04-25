Türkiye’s first domestically produced jet-powered training and light attack aircraft, Hürjet, successfully completed its inaugural flight on Sunday.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hürjet initially started its engine in February.

Featuring a single-engine, tandem cockpit and modern avionics suite, the Hürjet is expected to play a critical role in the Air Forces Command's inventory, leveraging its superior performance features.

The project aims to design, manufacture, and complete qualification and certification activities for the new generation jet trainer by the end of 2025.

The main aim of the Hürjet project is to replace the Turkish Air Force's T-38 trainer aircraft fleet – consisting of 70 aircraft – and to meet the needs of potential international customers.

The TAI aims to produce two of the aircraft each month after 2025, according to previous statements by the head of the company.

The Hürjet project was initially kicked off by the TAI in 2017.

Hürjet, tailored to become a fifth-generation training aircraft, will be equipped with an advanced mission computer in its modern cockpit.

The aircraft will be supplied with superior radar and sensitive attack systems, and with air and ground communication capabilities, reducing threats and risks.

Hürjet is 13.4 meters (43 feet) long with a wingspan of 11 meters and will provide environmental security in offensive operations.

The advanced jet’s maximum altitude is set at 45,000 feet (14 kilometers), along with its 3,000-kilogram (6,600-pound) payload and a maximum speed of Mach 1.2.