National Defense Ministry sources announced Thursday that Türkiye’s Eurofighter sale was discussed in the last meeting of Defense Minister Yaşar Güler with his British counterpart last week, the local media reported citing Britain reiterated it would work on persuading Germany for the sales.

The source recalled that Türkiye has launched discussions to procure 40 Eurofighter aircraft, 20 of which during the first stage and 20 later.

Minister Güler, confirmed earlier this month the country’s intention to acquire 40 Typhoon fighter jets, with approvals already obtained from the United Kingdom and Spain. On the other hand, Germany appeared to object to the sale.

He held talks on the issue with his British counterpart Grant Shapps in Ankara last week.

Türkiye has launched discussions to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets from European states after it saw that its request for F-16 jets from the United States may not work out, the ministry’s source said at that time.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Türkiye informed Germany that it has “other options” if the proposal to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets is rejected by Berlin.

Reports from German media quoted statements by MTU Aero Engines, emphasizing that sealing the agreement with Türkiye is critical for the survival of the defense industry in Germany, the largest economy in Europe.

Meanwhile, ministry sources also reminded that besides the procurement of Eurofighter aircraft, they were working at a great pace to ensure that the national combat aircraft, KAAN would soon make its first flight and enter the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) inventory.

Unveiled publicly earlier this year, KAAN is one of the most important projects in Türkiye’s history. The warplane made a runway debut and successfully completed its first taxi test after starting its engines for the first time in mid-March.

KAAN boasts all technologies and features found in fifth-generation warplanes. It will provide the opportunity to strategically attack air-to-air and air-to-ground targets. It has a completely domestic infrastructure for secure data sharing and the use of smart munitions.