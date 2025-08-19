Ukraine has proposed buying $100 billion in U.S. weapons funded by Europe, alongside a $50 billion drone deal with American partners, as part of efforts to secure U.S. security guarantees after a potential peace deal with Russia, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Kyiv’s pitch is designed to align with Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for American industry.

Asked about future aid, Trump told reporters: "We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.”

According to the report, Ukraine’s proposals stress that "a lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, but on (a) strong security framework that will prevent future aggression.”

Kyiv rejected Putin’s offer to freeze the frontline in exchange for a Ukrainian troop withdrawal from parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning that such a move would risk a rapid Russian advance deeper into the country.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking alongside Zelenskyy and Trump in Washington, said a cease-fire should precede any further steps.

"I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire,” he said, urging pressure on Moscow.

The document also calls for Russia to compensate Ukraine for wartime damages, potentially through the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets held in Western countries, and insists that any sanctions relief must depend on Moscow’s compliance with a peace agreement.

Footage aired on Russian media mocking Trump’s leadership was cited in the document as evidence that the Kremlin remains unserious about peace efforts.

The proposals come days after Trump met Putin in Alaska, where the U.S. president appeared more closely aligned with Moscow’s position on ending the conflict.