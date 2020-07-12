Ukraine is seeking to purchase another batch of armed drones from Turkey, a topic that was discussed during the Turkish defense minister’s official visit to Kiev, according to media reports.

In a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) published on Sunday, Ukraine’s National Defense Minister Andriy Taran voiced the country’s intention to buy Turkish-made drones at a meeting with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Friday.

During the meeting, the two defense ministers also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments as well as future cooperation in maritime and aerial projects.

In 2019, Ukraine bought six Turkish-produced reconnaissance and strike drones for its army for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the deal, the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, produced by Turkish firm Baykar, will be delivered to the Ukrainian army within a year, and three ground control stations will be included.

The TB2 can fly up to 6,850 kilometers (4,256 miles) for more than 24 hours with a maximum payload of 55 kilograms (121 pounds), according to the company website.

Kiev has been at loggerheads with Moscow since Russia annexed Crimea after a controversial referendum.

The United States and Turkey, as well as the U.N. General Assembly, viewed the move as illegal.

Ukraine has also blamed the Kremlin for separatist violence in Donbass, in the country's east, near its border with Russia, which has claimed some 13,000 lives.