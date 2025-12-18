The U.S. on Wednesday approved the sale of weapons to Taiwan worth some $11.1 billion to help boost the island's defense capability.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in eight separate statements detailing the sales that they "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region."

The package includes self-propelled Howitzers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.03 billion, high mobility artillery rocket systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $4.05 billion and tactical mission network software, equipment and services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.01 billion.

DSCA said that the proposed sales "will improve the recipient's ability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the self-defense of its forces. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces."

The U.S. agency also stressed that the sales "will not alter the basic military balance in the region."

The deal drew ire from Beijing, which rejects any official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan. The leadership in Beijing regards Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China, despite the island having its own independent government since 1949.

Taiwan in November announced a supplementary budget of 1.25 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($40 billion) to cover the next eight years, in what President Lai Ching-te said was a move to underscore the island's commitment to safeguarding its democracy.

The president added that Taiwan intends to use the funds planned for 2026-2033 to finance new weapons purchases from the U.S. and to strengthen its asymmetric defense capabilities.