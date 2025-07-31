A F-35 fighter jet of the U.S. Navy crashed in central California on Wednesday near the Naval Air Station Lemoore, the Navy said in a statement, with the pilot ejecting safely.

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," NAS Lemoore said in the statement.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. local time near the intersection of Dickinson and Cadillac avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The F-35C aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, known as the "Rough Raiders." VF-125 functions as a Fleet Replacement Squadron responsible for training pilots and aircrew.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.