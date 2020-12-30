The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Kuwait of Apache helicopters and spare parts for the Patriot missile system in two separate deals that could have a value of $4.2 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Kuwait's government had asked to buy eight AH-64E Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters and the upgrade of 16 of their current AH-64D Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters to the AH-64E configuration, the Pentagon said.

If the deal comes to fruition it could have a value of $4 billion for the helicopters and $200 million towards spare parts and training for their upgraded Patriot missile defense systems, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Despite the approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said the weapons makers associated with the sales were Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Electric and Raytheon Technologies.