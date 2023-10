The Pentagon said the U.S. State Department OK'd the potential sale of Patriot missile defense systems and linked equipment to Spain on Wednesday.

The sale is estimated to cost $2.8 billion.

The prime contractors for the latest version of the Patriot launcher will be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Spain currently owns six Patriot batteries, one of which is deployed in the Incirlik air base in Türkiye's Adana province.