The Pentagon announced Monday that the U.S. would provide a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine's forces fighting against Russia, including additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).

The new $550 million package will "include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition" for artillery, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

This brings the total of military assistance committed to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office to more than $8 billion, he said.

"To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the Pentagon said in a statement.