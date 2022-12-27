Acrylic fiber producer Aksa Akrilik is to switch to a four-day-a-week working system as of Jan. 1, becoming the first company in Türkiye to implement such an application.

The application, which will be piloted until March 31, 2023, is aimed at increasing productivity and employee satisfaction.

It will apply to approximately 200 employees who do not receive overtime payments out of its 1,450 employee workforce.

Aksa Akrilik Board Member and General Manager Cengiz Taş pointed out that different working practices have started to be researched and implemented in almost all sectors with the effect of the pandemic and technological developments in recent years, and that they “will set an example for the business world” by trying this working system.

“We will announce the results after our implementation,” he said.

“We will measure the performance of our employees within the scope of the application according to business results and targets,” he added.

Taş said his company “has an employee structure with a high sense of belonging and is accustomed to a work-oriented performance system for years.”

“Therefore, with its deep-rooted 50-year history, it is one of the companies that will implement this application in the best way,” the official said.

Taş further noted that their employees, who work overtime during the periods required by their jobs and do not receive overtime wages, will be able to work four days a week as long as they fulfill their duties and responsibilities completely and fully realize their goals.

“We believe the pilot implementation will contribute by increasing the quality of our business results. In addition, our system of working from home two days a week will continue,” he said.

The number of companies that have started applications to reduce working time, which is five days a week, is increasing worldwide. So far, four-day-a-week practices are being tested by some companies in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada. Research shows that the four-day system not only improves productivity and well-being but also significantly reduces company energy costs.