Lufthansa Group and three Indian airlines said Thursday they would suspend flights ⁠to Riyadh, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis renewed threats against carriers after claiming an attack on the ​Saudi capital's airport.

A Lufthansa spokesperson told ​Reuters the ⁠German group's airlines would suspend flights to Riyadh through Oct. 16 due to "current developments in the Middle East."

India's largest airline IndiGo said it had canceled all flights to and from Riyadh until Oct. 9.

Air India and Akasa Air also told Reuters they had canceled all flights to and from the Saudi capital until Oct. 10.

Air India added that ⁠a ⁠flight from Delhi to Riyadh returned to the Indian capital on Thursday, while Akasa Air canceled two scheduled services.

Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at Riyadh airport earlier on Thursday, according to a witness and three people briefed on the matter.

Houthis said they had struck ⁠King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile, although there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

Saudi authorities said on ​Wednesday that three people had been killed this week in ​strikes on Riyadh airport and Abha airport in the southwest.

Several dozen international flights bound ⁠for ‌Riyadh on Thursday ‌evening have been canceled, data from ⁠global flight tracker FlightRadar24 showed.

Data ‌compiled by aviation analytics firm Cirium showed 49.7% of departures ​from Riyadh airport had ⁠been canceled by 1500 GMT, with a ⁠further 31 cancelations expected across Saudi airports on Friday.