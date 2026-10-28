Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio ⁠Platforms climbed as much as 21% at the start of trading on the Mumbai stock exchange on Wednesday, making ⁠it India's second-largest company by market capitalization, valued at about $131.5 billion.

The listing, the first for the Reliance conglomerate in two decades, furthers Ambani's plan to turn Reliance from an oil-and-chemicals conglomerate into an "everything company" spanning consumer products and ​technology.

Jio, whose telecoms business serves more than 530 million customers, is backed by Meta Platforms ​and ⁠Alphabet's Google. Its user numbers are second only to China Mobile on the basis of single-country subscribers.

The listing ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai was attended by members of the Ambani family, including Mukesh's eldest son, Akash, who is Jio's managing director. Before walking to the stage to speak, he touched his parents’ feet, a traditional gesture of respect.

While all three children of the senior Ambani gave speeches, Mukesh sat in the audience, visibly emotional and in tears.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person according to Forbes magazine, has spent years shaping a succession plan that was intended to avoid a repeat of the public feud with his younger brother, Anil, that followed their father Dhirubhai’s death in 2002 without a will.

To celebrate the listing, Reliance is hosting a celebration for employees at its large office near Mumbai, with jam sessions and other performances planned, an internal memo showed.

Jio's stock opened ⁠at ⁠1,358 rupees a share, compared with its 1,119-rupee offer price. Its market capitalization overtook those of telecom firm Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank, making it the second-largest Indian firm by that metric.

"The IPO price offered a valuation entry point; the listing price reflects a much greater degree of optimism," said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder of Fident Asset Management.

'Thank you, India'

Several brokerages see a potential upside for the Jio stock, but they flagged competition, heavy capital spending and changes in India's telecom rules, including those related to spectrum, licensing and fees.

"Jio has had a strong debut even despite geopolitical issues and turbulent market conditions ... the revenues and earnings will lead the stock here onwards," said Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities.

The Ambani ⁠family rang the IPO bell on stage at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani watched as Anant traced Reliance’s and Jio’s legacies and journey in a speech at the ceremony.

Major Indian newspapers on Wednesday carried front-page ads from Reliance Jio, saying, "Thank you, India."

India has become the world's busiest ​IPO market this year in terms of the number of deals, with 246 listings so far, though it ranked fourth by money ​raised at $13.5 billion, behind the US, mainland China and Hong Kong, LSEG data showed.

Including Jio Platforms' record IPO would lift India above Hong Kong's $15.4 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Despite its size, Jio Platforms' IPO was not a ⁠record payday for ‌its bankers. Its ‌19 bankers will split about $20.7 million, or 0.65% of the offer, roughly half the ⁠1.3% that sources said Hyundai Motor India paid to its bankers in 2024.

Wealth generator

The Jio listing is the Ambanis’ latest turn at the stock market. Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh’s father and Reliance’s founder, took the company public in 1977 with ​an offering aimed at small retail investors, which ⁠was widely credited with helping build India’s equity culture.

Jio comes from a stable that Indian ⁠investors have long backed: parent Reliance Industries has returned about 900% since 2006, ahead of the Nifty’s 685%, LSEG data shows, ⁠and is often seen as a ​buy-and-hold staple in retail portfolios.

After the ceremony, people waved flags bearing the Jio logo next to the National Stock Exchange’s bull statue, where the Ambani family posed for pictures.