Officials and business world representatives on Saturday discussed the green economy and its role in sustainable and inclusive growth at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Speaking at the panel entitled "A green economy for an inclusive and sustainable growth," the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said the coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity to develop a green economy.

"We have to switch from our current brown shape to green. The Middle East is a region of oil producers, and if we have zero carbon targets by 2050 in this region, we should start these studies immediately," he said.

Acting President of The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Ayhan Zeytinoğlu, said the European Union initiated a green and digitalization process during the pandemic.

Zeytinoğlu said Turkey also aims to reduce carbon emissions like Europe. The continent started the process in 2005 and Turkey is following the EU.

Noting that Turkey is dependent on oil and gas resources from countries such as Russia and Iran, Zeytinoğlu said developing renewable energy resources is required to cope with the dependency.

Luc Frieden, president of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (EUROCHAMBERS), touched upon the importance of reducing carbon emissions and renewable energy resources.

He said that governments' support and large investments are required, adding: "We cannot achieve sustainable development without large expenditures."

Moreover, Gürcan Karakaş, CEO of Togg, Turkey’s first homegrown automobile brand, said Turkey values the importance of switching to green energy from fossil fuels and developing compatible electric vehicles.

"In this sense, we launched a new initiative with Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG)," he said.

Togg was launched on June 25, 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in December 2019, unveiled prototypes for the SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.

It will be producing five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030. Mass production of the SUV will begin by the end of this year, with the sedan to follow.

Karakaş added that perhaps, it is the right time for new technologies and green company concept. "Companies want to make a profit, but new trends must also be adapted to," he added.

Pornchai Danvivathana, secretary-general of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), said the group's approach to the green economy is in the context of 35 countries of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue.