Baghdad Mayor Alaa Maan on Tuesday called on Turkish companies to channel investments into the Iraqi capital city.

"We want everyone to have a role in the development of Baghdad. Turkey's experience in this field is inspiring. We want to benefit from Turkey's experiences in the field of development," Maan told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The mayor underlined that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Turkey was a major contribution to relations between the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi visited Turkey on Dec.17 to discuss bilateral and economic ties as well as regional developments.

"We want to increase cooperation with Turkey in the field of development," Maan said.

Municipal services in Baghdad were interrupted after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Most of the reconstruction projects carried out by local municipalities in Baghdad after 2003 have faced corruption claims.