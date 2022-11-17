Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Thursday said an agreement had been reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days.

"This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Türkiye remain guarantors of the Initiative,” he said in a Twitter statement.

“We officially appealed to the partners with a proposal to extend the Initiative for 1 year and to include the Mykolaiv port in it. It is also important to ensure the effective operation of the JCC (Joint Coordination Centre). We submit our proposals for solving existing problems,” he also wrote.

An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue "under current terms," a senior Turkish official also told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said the agreement would remain in force for "120 days considering the winter conditions," adding that there could be "new arrangements" after the winter season.

An international source close to the negotiations also confirmed to AFP that the parties concerned agreed to extend the deal.

The United Nations secretary-general said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Guterres said the U.N. was also "fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation" – a part of the deal Moscow sees as critical.

The initial deal reached in July has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

The deal initially included the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny.

The JCC with officials from the three countries and the U.N. has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.