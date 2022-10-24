The 19th MÜSİAD EXPO, organized by Türkiye’s leading business association, featuring the International Business Forum (IBF), will focus on food safety and future of the agriculture and will be held from Nov. 2-5 in Istanbul.

Organized on a biennial basis by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD), the MÜSİAD EXPO will feature many events in the field of commercial diplomacy.

The IBF, meanwhile, will host its visitors this year with the theme of "Food Safety and Preservation of Generations.”

Accordingly, “the factors that threaten food safety” will be discussed and the issues of “food safety and the effects of nutrients on human generation,” which are as important as food safety, will be discussed.

The panel sessions that will take place at the summit, will also touch upon “the importance of halal and clean food in the preservation of the generation” and will try to offer solutions to the current global problems.

Commenting on the upcoming event, IBF Chairperson Erol Yarar said that the global crises put food security in danger.

“Global political developments, economic instability, armed conflicts and climate-related problems have put food security at risk, perhaps more than ever before in history. While the damages of the disruption of supply and logistics chains during the pandemic period have not yet been compensated, regional conflicts have led to a global food shortage and bottleneck,” he said.

Yarar noted that while the problem of access to food affects human life, changes in the safety of food directly affect human health and genetics and cause irreversible damage to the human generation.

“We will discuss the concepts of halal and clean food at the 26th IBF, which we will organize within the scope of the MÜSİAD EXPO. The summit to be held is unique in terms of being the first event that deals with food safety together with the concept of generational preservation,” the IBF chair said.

The IBF is an international platform established by MÜSİAD in 1995, with the participation of business people from the business world of 25 countries, coming together with the annual congress and accompanying commercial activities.