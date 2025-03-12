Canada announced new retaliatory tariffs on CAN$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) in U.S. goods Wednesday in response to U.S. levies on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc said the Canadian tariffs that come into force Thursday will hit products that include computers and sports equipment, and were in response to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on Canadian aluminum and steel, which he called "unjustified and unreasonable."

Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday as prior exemptions, duty free quotas and product exclusions expired, and as his campaign to reorder global trade norms in favor of the U.S. gains momentum.

Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States.

Canada's retaliation targets steel products worth C$12.6 billion and aluminum products worth C$3 billion as well as additional imported U.S. goods worth C$14.2 billion for a total of $29.8 billion.

The escalation of the U.S.-Canada trade war occurred as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to hand over power this week to his successor Mark Carney, who won the leadership race of the ruling Liberals on Sunday.

On Monday, Carney said he could not speak with Trump until he was sworn in as prime minister. Trump again on social media said he wanted Canada "to become our cherished Fifty First State."