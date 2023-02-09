In the wake of the devastating earthquake that has affected 10 provinces across Türkiye, discount retail giants, Şok and BIM have stepped up to help earthquake victims.

Both markets have announced that they will be providing food and cleaning supplies for free in many of their stores located in the earthquake zone.

"BIM is sending emergency supplies to the earthquake zone," the market said in a statement. It also elaborated that it has sent basic necessity items such as blankets, clothing and other essentials to the earthquake zone via trucks. The items have been distributed to over 100 stores in the region under the supervision of security forces and in cooperation with official institutions.

BIM has sent nearly 100,000 much-needed items to the region, including sweaters and heaters. The shipment of basic necessities from Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) warehouses in the disaster area is also ongoing.

Tragically, the earthquake has taken the lives of many BIM employees, while over 60 employees were trapped under the rubble.

On the other hand, Şok also announced that they have also taken action to help those affected by the earthquake. The market has announced on social media that it is providing food and cleaning supplies for free in many of its stores located in all disaster areas.

By offering this aid, both Şok and BIM are making a difference in the lives of those affected by the earthquake and showing their support for the community during this difficult time.