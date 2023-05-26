The UEFA Champions League final is projected to bring an economic boost of approximately 75 million euros ($80 million) to Istanbul, the host city.

Mastercard, the primary sponsor of the Champions League, and Garanti BBVA Payment Systems, a prominent player in the payment ecosystem, have most recently held a press meeting where the discussion centered around the impact of the football event on the national economy.

The attendees at the event included Avşar Gürdal, the Türkiye and Azerbaijan General Manager of Mastercard, Murat Çağrı Süzer, the Deputy General Manager of Garanti BBVA, and the General Manager of Garanti BBVA Payment Systems. Additionally, Portuguese former national football player Luis Figo, who serves as a global brand ambassador for Mastercard, was also present during the event.

In his address at the event, Gürdal said that Istanbul would host this year’s UEFA Champions League final, which Mastercard has proudly sponsored for nearly 30 years. Gürdal highlighted Mastercard’s thorough analysis of card expenditures in the previous host cities of the last matches.

Considering Türkiye’s total tourism revenue of 44 billion euros in the past year, with Istanbul alone accounting for 40% of the overall tourist expenditures during that period, it is estimated that fans will contribute approximately 75 million euros to the local economy over the weekend of the final, he explained.

Meanwhile, Garanti BBVA’s Süzer emphasized the significant impact of fan card holders on the shopping habits of football teams during derby days. According to Süzer, these cardholders shop approximately 3.5 times more at team-affiliated stores compared to regular days.

Additionally, Süzer highlighted the increased spending tendencies of fans in restaurants on derby days. As Garanti BBVA, Süzer shared they are dedicated to supporting both the clubs and the card users by providing tailored campaigns and special offers that cater to the needs of the fans.

“The passion for football brings people together all over the world. I am happy. As the Istanbul final approaches, my excitement grows, just like the football fans in Türkiye. It is great to feel the same emotions as the Turkish fans. I hope this union will be an unforgettable experience for me and everyone here,” Mastercard brand ambassador Figo said.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter will take place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023.

Calculations by the Mastercard and Garanti BBVA Payment Systems revealed the fans stayed an average of three nights in the host cities and spent an average of 855 euros per person on the card.

The research stated that the amount of card spending of tourists in host cities increased by 54% compared to the previous weekend and 41% compared to the following weekend.

On average, finals increase tourist card spending in host cities by an average of 48%. Accommodation, food, clothing and health sectors are at the top of the sectors where tourists spend the most.