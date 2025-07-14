China’s exports surged in June as a reprieve from U.S. tariffs prompted a rush of orders from companies and consumers ahead of an August deadline.

Exports climbed 5.8% from a year earlier, up from a 4.8% rise in May. Imports also recovered, growing 1.1% in the first increase so far this year, according to customs data released Monday.

Exports to the U.S. fell 16%, but that was less than half the 34.5% drop seen in May.

After U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 245% on imports from China and Beijing responded with its own steep import duties, the two sides agreed to a truce to allow time for talks.

The retailers and other importers that had largely halted shipments of shoes, clothes, toys and other items due to new tariffs then resumed imports from China.

But preliminary discussions between the two sides have yet to produce significant progress and sudden policy changes have raised uncertainty for companies trying to plan ahead.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has increased tariffs on imports from China by 30%, pending an Aug. 12 deadline for reverting to the higher tariffs that Washington and Beijing have delayed for now.

The recovery in trade is expected to help boost economic growth in the April to June quarter. The Chinese government is due to report those figures on Tuesday.

Still, the outlook is less upbeat, noted Zichun Huang of Capital Economics, noting that "tariffs are likely to remain high and Chinese manufacturers face growing constraints on their ability to rapidly expand global market share by slashing prices.

"We therefore expect export growth to slow over the coming quarters, weighing on economic growth," Huang said in a report.

Data for the first six months of the year showed that, while the trade war with the U.S. intensified following Trump's return to the White House, China's global trade continued to grow.

Total trade, including exports and imports, hit a record of more than 20 trillion yuan ($2.8 trillion) as Chinese businesses diversified their overseas production and export markets. China's global trade surplus in the first half of the year hit $586 billion.

Exports to Southeast Asia increased 13% year-over-year from January to June, with shipments to Thailand up 22%, to Vietnam up nearly 20% and to India up more than 18%.

Trade with Europe was also brisk, increasing 6.6% in the first half of the year compared to the same period a year earlier.

However, auto exports declined after the European Union imposed higher tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, dropping nearly 38% from the previous year. Exports of auto parts fell by more than 23%.