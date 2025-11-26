The fact that halal products and services are offered to consumers with their clean, healthy and religiously sensitive qualities reaching 2 billion people worldwide has strengthened expectations about the future of the sector, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Sending a text message to the opening ceremony of the World Halal Summit, Erdoğan recalled that the summit hosted 50,000 visitors from 50 countries and over 500 firms last year, adding he believes that these figures will increase this year.

He said the global halal sector has grown to $7 trillion and that many people around the world prefer halal products.

The World Halal Summit, the biggest event in the global halal market, will have a significant impact on the sector, he added.

The World Halal Summit and Halal Expo kicked off simultaneously on Wednesday in Istanbul, bringing together sector participants under the main theme of "Strengthening Halal Industry via Innovation and Excellence."

The 11th edition of the World Halal Summit and Expo ran from Nov. 26 to 29, under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and several institutions, including the Trade Ministry and the Halal Accreditation Agency.

The program features B2B meetings aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises enter global markets, promote products and expand export networks. Organizers say the meetings help accelerate branding processes and support the wider spread of exports.

Country business forums are also expected to play a key role in boosting foreign direct investment by enabling international investors to learn more about countries' investment potential through presentations and success stories.

Hope for 'peaceful era'

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, delivering a speech at the opening of the event, said the world is going through a difficult period, protectionism is on the rise, and customs duties are increasing.

He stressed that the goal of the Muslim world is for Islamic countries to demonstrate greater solidarity during this difficult period, strengthen economic development, and increase trade among themselves.

Touching on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said: "I extend my greetings to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, where nearly 70,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters have lost their lives for over two years due to Israel's brutal attacks and massacres."

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat delivers a speech at the 11th edition of the World Halal Summit and Halal Expo, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

"They made history worldwide, demonstrating a highly successful resistance against Israel's massacre on behalf of the Muslim Ummah of 2 billion."

"We hope for a peaceful era, one in which stability, reconstruction and aid will soon resume in Gaza and Palestine, in accordance with the cease-fire agreement reached in Egypt," he said.

Halal trade prioritizes trust, quality, human health

Fikri Ataoğlu, the deputy prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said halal trade is not only an economic force but also a major diplomatic platform that bridges geographical divides, raises countries' visibility and brings people together.

He stated that Halal Expo has evolved into a significant center that brings together the Islamic world's production potential, trade vision and shared goals.

Halal trade prioritizes trust, quality, ethics, traceability and human health, he said, adding: "Each of these values ​​also enhances the brand value of countries."

"The rise of halal products in global markets not only creates new business opportunities, but also strengthens the image of countries, opens doors to cultural promotion, and becomes a window that brings people into contact with a country for the first time."

Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria's minister of industry, trade and investment, stated that this summit is a global platform for advancing the halal economy.

Oduwole said Nigeria has gained investor confidence over the last two years, accounting for 7.5% of Africa's $4.2 billion halal food market.

The country would like to extend an invitation to all partners and welcomes your investment in positioning Nigeria as Africa's halal food hub, he added.

Similarly, Emre Ete, vice president of the World Halal Summit Council, told the opening ceremony that the concept of halal forms a foundation that protects justice, trust and human dignity.

He said the halal approach ensures quality in production, honesty in trade, trust in social relations and fairness in international relations.

"Halal has become the preferred choice not only among Muslims but also among a broad range of consumers who prefer clean, reliable and ethical products," he said, adding that the global halal market, including the financial sector, has grown beyond $8 trillion.