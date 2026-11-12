The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) reached a record $1.6 billion financing ⁠deal with COP31 climate conference host ⁠Türkiye to support a series of policy reforms aimed at attracting the investment it needs to hit its climate goals, the bank ​said.

Türkiye, a founding member of the AIIB, will ​need ⁠an estimated $68 billion in additional climate investment by 2030, around half from private sources, the bank said in a statement on Thursday, the fourth day of the two-week U.N. climate conference being held in Antalya.

Covering fiscal policy, financial regulation and sectoral planning, the agreement will support the implementation of Türkiye's Climate Law and its plan to cut planet-warming emissions, which includes an interim target for 2035 and aims to achieve net zero by 2053.

The money will help scale sustainable finance, accelerate decarbonization and boost climate resilience efforts across ⁠the country ⁠of 86 million people as global warming drives drought, floods and wildfires.

"This financing represents AIIB's largest climate policy-based financing package to date, and we look forward to contributing to Türkiye delivering on its climate ambitions," said AIIB Chief Investment Officer Konstantin Limitovskiy.

Total AIIB climate financing in 2025 was a record $7.47 billion.

Help for Türkiye's nascent trading scheme

Part of the sustainable finance support will go towards helping the country scale its nascent emissions trading ⁠scheme, under which companies in high-emitting sectors will receive and trade allowances.

A domestic carbon price could help exporters to the European Union in sectors such as steel and cement, as ​carbon costs paid in Türkiye can be taken into account under the bloc's ​carbon border levy on emissions embedded in certain imported products.

Program targets include getting at least 180 facilities reporting baseline emissions under the ⁠scheme by ‌April ‌2027 and securing production licences for 1,800 megawatts (MW) of wind ⁠and solar capacity by early 2027.

The plan ‌also aims to help 225,000 farmers in water-stressed basins switch to less water-intensive crops by ​2028 and to have 50,000 hectares (124,000 ⁠acres) designated as carbon sinks – where land absorbs climate-damaging ⁠carbon – by 2028.

As the country faces increasing pressure from water scarcity, drought, ⁠extreme heat, wildfires ​and urban flooding, the reform plan aims to help strengthen planning and risk management in areas including water, ecosystems and health.