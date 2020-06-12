Turkey's retail sales volume contracted 19.3% on an annual basis in April in wake of the coronavirus crisis that brought the world's economic activity to a halt, the country's statistical authority said Friday.
Nonfood sales, with the exception of automotive fuel, shrank 36.7% year-on-year in April, while automotive fuel sales slipped 20.1%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.
Food, drinks and tobacco sales in April, meanwhile, grew 12.5% compared to the same month last year, the data showed.
Among nonfood items, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales deteriorated the most, falling 77.2% during the same period. It was followed by computers, books and telecommunications equipment sales dropping 35.6% and electronic goods and furniture sales 26.7% compared to April 2019.
Mail order and internet sales more than doubled year-on-year, up 105% in April.
On a monthly basis, the retail sales volume with constant prices dropped 21% in April, TurkStat said.
