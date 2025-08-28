The 62nd Damascus International Fair is expected to open new doors to growing trade cooperation between Türkiye and Syria, as a key platform will review mutually beneficial trade areas, representing an opportunity to take a significant step forward in the customs sector between the two countries.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and a delegation of Turkish businesspeople attended the fair, which kicked off on Wednesday.

The event will contribute to the efforts of the Turkish business community to take significant steps into the Syrian market, while deepening relations between the two countries.

Bolat, in statements to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the fair, noted that Türkiye’s participation in the event is a testament to the country’s support for Syria’s reconstruction and its efforts to strengthen trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

"This fair, held after a long hiatus, is key in reviewing cooperation opportunities," he said.

Bolat was in Syria on Wednesday, where he also held talks with officials and attended the opening of the fair.

"With a strong delegation and broad participation from our business community, our presence at the Damascus International Fair will significantly contribute to deepening the areas of cooperation between our countries," he reiterated in a post on X.

Turkish representatives from the food, iron and steel, paper products, furniture and automotive sectors were expected to take part in the fair. Bolat earlier said the Trade Ministry provided financial support for the companies participating in the event, as well as organizing cultural activities such as wood decoration and Turkish paper marbling, known as "ebru.”

Demand for Turkish exporters

Bolat told AA earlier this week that Türkiye’s trade with Syria broke a record at over $2.6 billion last year, while the bilateral trade volume exceeded $1.9 billion in the first seven months of 2025.

He noted that the majority of last year’s $2.18 billion worth of Turkish exports to Syria consisted of processed agricultural products, including sunflower oil, flour and rice, as well as water, cakes and biscuits.

Bolat highlighted that Turkish exports to Syria increased by 53% from January to July this year to $1.8 billion.

He mentioned that the Syrian market demands durable consumer goods and furniture products, which Turkish exporters can provide.

"Syria may also obtain health equipment and medicine from Türkiye after the supply of these was disrupted due to the civil war," he said. "We observed that Türkiye’s trade with Syria increased both in quantity and variety since the end of the civil war – the lifting of export restrictions on Syria was an important step for our countries to meet the growing demand."

"We will continue to mobilize our ministry within a framework of humanitarian responsibility and without opportunism to boost Türkiye’s exports to Syria and enable our countries to take a stronger position in the country’s reconstruction,” he added.

Bolat said that Türkiye aims to continue mutual visits and keep trade relations alive as a short-term priority, while attaching significance to the Joint Economic and Trade Commission signed with Syria.

"In the long-term, we plan to establish a comprehensive economic partnership deal to cover trade in goods, services, public procurement and investments, as we pave the way to harmonize the economies of the two countries by providing training and seminars to develop Syria’s capacity," he said.

Transit trade

During his visit to Syria, he also announced that Ankara and Damascus will begin free 24-hour transit trade through two customs gates on their shared border as of Thursday.

"Starting tomorrow, 24-hour transit trade will be free at two customs gates, Türkiye's Cilvegözü and Öncüpınar and Syria's Babel Air and Babusselam," AA quoted Bolat as saying.

He noted that they are attending the fair with a large number of Turkish investors, manufacturers, exporters, and visitors. They are pleased that the Turkish pavilion had the largest booth at the fair, he added.

Bolat announced that they signed a cooperation agreement covering the establishment of a joint customs committee, customs cooperation and training as part of the talks in Syria.

Syria's Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, for his part, emphasized that they have begun taking steps to establish a Syrian Exporters' Assembly, adding that this will significantly contribute to bilateral trade.

"The most important concern is the establishment of an industrial free zone. A special zone will be allocated to Turkish administrators and factories within Syrian territory. Efforts are also underway to ensure the return of Syrians residing in Türkiye to their home country," al-Shaar said.

"This is one of the topics discussed in the relevant meetings today. To this end, efforts will be made to address deficiencies at customs and border crossings. A significant transformation is expected to take place next year and the digital transformation of the industry, in particular, is crucial. This is a topic we emphasize. Türkiye's industrial experience, expertise and model are crucial to us," he added.