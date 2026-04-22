Shares of Deutsche Telekom slipped 1.5% on Wednesday after reports of potential merger talks between the German telecoms conglomerate and U.S.-based T-Mobile US, which would be the largest ever public merger if it goes ahead.
Details of the early-stage talks were reported by Reuters, which cited two sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday. Telekom, which already holds a majority 53% stake in T-Mobile, did not respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg first reported the potential deal.
Any combination, which would need buy-in from Germany, which is Deutsche Telekom's single biggest shareholder, would create the world's biggest wireless operator by market capitalization, with operations spanning the United States and Europe.
T-Mobile's market value is about $218 billion, while Deutsche Telekom has a valuation of about $166 billion.
While the discussions are at a preliminary stage, the proposed idea is for a new holding company that would make a stock bid for both companies, owned by existing investors, and then list in the U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg said.
The German stake is roughly split between the government and state-lender KfW, whose stake could be diluted in a merged entity.
The deal would create a giant firm with potentially greater liquidity, which could also be useful for future dealmaking, according to a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.
T-Mobile's stock has lost a quarter of its value in the last year, while Deutsche Telekom's shares have lost 10%.