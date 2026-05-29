Diversified supply routes and infrastructure assets have helped Türkiye maintain energy stability despite disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, while also reinforcing its position as a key link between producers and European markets.

The key transit route for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supply, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively shut after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, causing what is described as the biggest energy crisis ever, which sent global prices higher.

Data compiled from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) indicates that Türkiye’s supply structure remained broadly stable in the first quarter of the year.

Natural gas imports reached 19.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the January-March period, while crude oil and petroleum product imports totaled 3.32 million tons.

The U.S., Russia and Azerbaijan remained the leading suppliers of gas. In January, the U.S. accounted for approximately 35.7% of imports, followed closely by Russia at 35% and Azerbaijan at 13.4%. In February, the U.S. retained the top position, while Russia regained the lead in March.

On the oil side, Russia continued to dominate imports across the quarter, while Iraq, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia also held significant shares. Russia supplied roughly half of Türkiye’s crude imports in both January and March.

Despite global volatility, Türkiye did not experience major disruptions in its energy supply, benefiting from its diversified portfolio and extensive pipeline infrastructure, which also positions the country as a transit hub for regional energy flows.

A key component of this system is the southern Ceyhan Terminal, which serves as a major export gateway for crude oil from Iraq and Azerbaijan to global markets.

Crude oil is transported to Türkiye primarily through pipelines rather than maritime imports alone, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline. These routes reduce reliance on maritime chokepoints and provide alternative corridors for regional producers.

According to data from the state oil and natural gas pipeline operator BOTAŞ, nearly 30.9 million barrels of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline in the first two months of the year.

The pipeline stands out as a critical route that delivers Caspian oil to global markets through a path outside of Russia and Iran.

The Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, which runs from Kirkuk to Ceyhan, resumed operations in March. With a daily capacity of around 1.5 million barrels, initial flows were expected to rise from 170,000 barrels per day toward 250,000 barrels.

On the gas side, Türkiye continues to act as a key energy corridor between producer countries and Europe, importing gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran through long-term pipeline agreements.

Russia supplies gas via the Blue Stream pipeline, while the TurkStream system, with a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, delivers gas both for domestic consumption and European exports.

Azerbaijan’s gas flows through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, which includes TANAP and TAP, linking Caspian production directly to European markets. TANAP carries about 16 billion cubic meters annually, while TAP has an initial capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, expandable to 20 billion.

Türkiye has also strengthened regional interconnections through the Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline, which supplies gas to Azerbaijan’s exclave, reducing its dependence on Iranian deliveries. It boasts a capacity to carry 2 million cubic meters a day.

Meanwhile, Iranian gas continues to flow to Türkiye under long-term agreements via the Iran-Türkiye pipeline, which has a technical capacity of around 14 billion cubic meters per year.