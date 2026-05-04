DOF Robotics, which already exports 90% of its production to over 60 countries, is aiming to establish Türkiye as the global manufacturing center for entertainment technology. The company's reach is highlighted by the fact that more than a third of its products are destined for the North American market.

Renowned for its story-driven simulators in the entertainment sector, DOF Robotics is on a mission to position Türkiye as a global hub for both production and innovation in entertainment technology.

"Today, we export 90% of our production to over 60 countries across 6 continents, with more than 35% of our products going to the North American market alone," Mustafa Mertcan, chair of the board at DOF Robotics, said.

DOF Robotics was founded in 2006 with the ambitious vision that Mertcan says focuses on creating a Turkish company that could compete on a global scale in the field of entertainment technology and simulators.

At the time, there were no significant manufacturers in this sector in Türkiye, so "we decided to enter that gap," Mertcan said. The initial years were dedicated to learning and building a solid infrastructure. As their products evolved to meet international standards, demand began to flow from every corner of the world, Mertcan said.

Global partnerships

The company invests approximately 30% of its revenue in research and development (R&D).

"We have held R&D center status since 2018, with a team of 40 engineers working across disciplines such as mechanical, software, mechatronics, and content development. We collaborate with some of the entertainment world's largest IP owners, including Marvel Studios, Universal Studios, Transformers and The Smurfs," Mertcan said.

"Our portfolio of licensed products also features strong brands like Feld Entertainment's Monster Jam and Rovio's Angry Birds. We have a production facility in Dallas, U.S., a European headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in Paris, London, Sydney and China," he added.

"We also maintain strong academic ties, developing STEM-focused educational modules for disadvantaged children in partnership with the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology in the U.S."

10-year strategy

Looking ahead, the company's 10-year strategy is centered on two major transformations.

The first is a shift from being a manufacturer to becoming an operator, according to Mertcan. While DOF Robotics has been exporting infrastructure and equipment, the new Neo Planet project will see the company present its proprietary technology directly to visitors in its own managed venues.

"This not only diversifies our business model but also adds a new dimension to the experience economy in Türkiye," Mertcan noted.

The second major shift is the comprehensive integration of artificial intelligence across its entire product portfolio.

Mustafa Mertcan, chair of the board at DOF Robotics. (Courtesy of DOF Robotics)

"We will deepen this journey, which began with AIQ Photo Booth. The concept of 'live attractions,' which recognizes the visitor, evolves accordingly, and offers a different experience every time, is our primary growth area for the upcoming period," Mertcan added.

Geographically, he said the company aims to maintain its strong position in North America and Europe, while also moving toward a deeper structure in the Southeast Asian and South American markets.

"Our branding process, sustained through our IPO and Turquality support, forms the financial and corporate backbone of this growth. We also have an even greater goal: to position Türkiye as a global production and innovation hub for entertainment technology," he added.

$20M investment in Cappadocia

One of the cornerstones of the new strategy is NeoCappadocia, a project Mertcan describes as special both strategically and personally.

"Cappadocia is one of the world's few natural wonders, attracting millions of international tourists annually; however, the average overnight stay is only 1.4 days. This figure does not align with the region's potential," he noted.

The current experience is quite narrow: balloon tours, horseback riding and ceramic workshops, he added.

To address this " serious experience gap," DOF Robotics is investing approximately $20 million to build a holistic experience center in Avanos.

"We have purchased the land; we will not be renting. We aim to open our doors within approximately 1.5 years, expecting over 500,000 visitors in the first stage," Mertcan said.

The project will feature three core attractions: a hot air balloon flight simulation for those unable to take a real flight, a "Flying Theater" offering a virtual aerial tour of Türkiye, and a unique show combining live actors with a massive 26-meter digital screen, which "intertwines visual and performing arts."

The project will also include a hotel, with the ultimate goal of doubling the average visitor stay and transforming Cappadocia into a year-round destination, Mertcan noted.

"NeoCappadocia is the first step of the Neo Planet brand, but our vision is much broader," he said.

Taking Neo Planet to world

Neo Planet is the brand that Mertcan says embodies DOF Robotics' "transformation from a technology manufacturer to an experience operator."

"For years, we have provided infrastructure to entertainment venues across the globe; now, it is time to operate our own venues with that technology," he added.

The concept involves creating comprehensive experience centers, each approximately 25,000 square meters, roughly the size of a mid-scale shopping mall. It combines motion simulation, artificial intelligence, digital content and live performance under one roof," Mertcan noted.

The company plans to roll out projects similar to NeoCappadocia in major tourist cities worldwide over the next decade. "Our goal is to make Neo Planet a lasting experience brand exported from Türkiye to the world," Mertcan said.

Aiming to become one of Europe's largest

Bakıt Baydaliev, the company's CEO, said that they have established Türkiye's first Flying Theater, "Astorya," in collaboration with the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, with similar experiences planned for Antalya and Beyoğlu.

Bakıt Baydaliev, DOF Robotics's CEO. (Courtesy of DOF Robotics)

"We have established a 16-meter-long, 40-person flying theater in Mexico," Baydaliev said.

Stating that the Cappadocia project has been a long-held dream and that they will carry out 10,000 square meters of construction, Baydaliev added that the investment will be completed in 2027.

"We will attract more tourists by establishing an entertainment center. We also plan to build an 80-room hotel. With our Neo Planet brand, our goal is to become the third-largest player in Europe over the next 10-20 years," he noted.

Noting that they produce in the Istanbul Specialization Free Zone, Baydaliev explained: "We are planning a new production facility in Hadımköy. We are currently searching for a location." Baydaliev also mentioned that they are in talks with Sydney, Athens, and Amsterdam to replicate the NeoCappadocia project.

The company is currently conducting production in Istanbul's special free zone and is scouting locations for a new production facility in Hadımköy.

Discussions are already underway to bring concepts similar to NeoCappadocia to Sydney, Athens and Amsterdam, Baydaliev said.