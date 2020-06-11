Wall Street stocks plunged Thursday as revived worries about the coronavirus and about excessive equity prices produced the worst session since March.
At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 6.9 percent or more than 1,850 points to 25,128.17.
The broad-based S&P 500 dove 5.9 percent to 3,002.10, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 5.3 percent to 9,492.43.
