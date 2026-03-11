Dutch firms have invested around $34 billion in Türkiye since 2002, accounting for about 17% of total foreign direct investments (FDIs) into the country, positioning the Netherlands at the place of the largest investor in the country, according to the Dutch ambassador to Ankara, Joep Wijnands, on Wednesday.

Wijnands stated that over 3,000 Dutch firms are registered in Türkiye due to the country’s strategic geographical location, making it a "two-way gateway from Europe to the Middle East and Central Asia," while its skilled workforce and growing economy offer opportunities.

The Netherlands ranked first in FDIs into Türkiye last year with $2.8 billion, according to the Turkish Investment and Finance Office.

The foreign trade volume between the Netherlands and Türkiye reached $14 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Turkish exports to the Netherlands totaled $7.2 billion in 2025, making it the ninth-largest destination for Turkish exports, while the figure rose 7.4% year-over-year to $580 million in January 2026, according to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Turkish offering

Wijnands suggested that while Dutch firms invest in Türkiye for the myriad opportunities the country offers, Turkish investors also view the Netherlands as a strategic gateway to Europe for international businesses, with the Turkish community of over half a million in the Netherlands playing key roles in these two-way investments.

He attributed the rise in FDIs into Türkiye, which stood at 12.2%, well above the global trend of 2% according to a 2025 report by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), to the country’s "well-functioning market economy, highly aligned with the EU’s economic standards."

He noted that the tight monetary policy in place since mid-2023 has been effective in lowering inflation expectations and stabilizing the Turkish lira, though inflation still remains above desired levels, while Türkiye’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list in 2024 boosted investor confidence, along with its resilience amid domestic and global challenges.

Wijnands also stated that the EU-Türkiye Customs Union played a positive and transformative role for the country in trade and economic development, while closer ties enhanced the Turkish economy’s rapid modernization, strengthening its competitiveness.

Leading sectors

He said Türkiye has established a position in the global economy as a market closely integrated with the EU, attracting many investors.

Dutch investors, for instance, are most interested in Turkish agriculture with concrete investments, especially in berries and seed improvement, but recent years have seen investor focus increasingly turn to health care and renewable energy, while the country’s textile sector is also attracting attention with cooperation opportunities and sustainable production methods.

Wijnands stated that most activity in these sectors is concentrated in manufacturing and services, but there remains untapped potential for further investments from the Netherlands, adding that Dutch and Turkish investors could synergize in green and digital transformation areas.

He noted that although the economic program in place since mid-2023 is beginning to bear fruit, Türkiye’s cost-based competitiveness poses challenges for potential and existing investors, and in this climate, "potential Dutch investors would like to see more structural reforms.”

Moreover, Wijnands mentioned that the Dutch government provides various support programs for Dutch firms to invest in Türkiye and for Turkish investors to invest in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands Innovation Network (NIN), actively represented since 2013, works to facilitate partnerships between universities, knowledge institutions, and public institutions in the two countries.

The Dutch Business Association (DBA) Türkiye also works to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries by cooperating with the Dutch Consulate General in Istanbul and the Embassy in Ankara to promote, develop, and support trade and investments.

The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) aims to strengthen the innovation and tech ecosystems of the two countries and contribute to innovation capacity and sustainability.

Wijnands stated that the key Turkish export items with increasing volumes to the Netherlands in recent years have been textiles, chemicals and the automotive sector, while Dutch exports to Türkiye have mainly been iron and steel, especially iron waste and scrap, as well as machinery and mechanical appliances.

He noted that open dialogue and concrete cooperation are key to sustaining success in trade relations, such as the Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meetings held annually between the two countries.

'Made in Europe' initiative

The European Commission unveiled the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) on March 4 to boost domestic manufacturing to 20% of the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035 while reducing dependence on China. The regulation also stipulates that a certain portion of production must be carried out in the EU for strategic purchases made with public funds.

The draft legislation recognizes the existing customs union between Türkiye and the EU, following months of negotiations, and Türkiye’s inclusion means that Turkish-made goods will be classified as having EU origin with the "Made in Europe" tag when competing for European public contracts and state subsidies.

Wijnands stated that the Netherlands is a "strong advocate of fair and open trade," welcoming the recognition of the customs union framework between Türkiye and the EU in the Industrial Accelerator Act draft.

The ambassador added that the current geopolitical climate has created the need to reassess strategic priorities such as economic resilience in the EU, prompting the European Commission to submit various proposals to strengthen the bloc’s economic backbone.