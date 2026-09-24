Gaza is suffering the world's worst economic crisis ever recorded, with nine in 10 businesses destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people unemployed, a top U.N. development agency warned Thursday.

Israel's genocidal military campaign devastated the Palestinian enclave of two million people before a patchy cease-fire was announced in October 2025.

"The collapse of the economy of Gaza is the world's most severe economic crisis on record," said Pedro Manuel Moreno, acting secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

"It has wiped out decades of development and generated an acute economic crisis for its people," he told reporters in Geneva as the organization released a new report.

It said 92% of Gaza's "economic establishments have been damaged or destroyed."

The territory's daily per capita GDP is $0.58 a day, the report said. Prices are 274% higher than in 2022.

Israel's attacks killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry, whose figures are regarded as reliable by the United Nations.

It displaced virtually the entire population and damaged or destroyed most of its buildings.

'Everyone in Gaza multidimensionally poor'

Before Israel's campaign started in October 2023, "two out of three Gazans were poor. Today, everyone in Gaza is multidimensionally poor," said Mutasim Elagraa, UNCTAD's coordinator for assistance to the Palestinians.

Industrial activity and agricultural production have fallen by 94%, with only 1.5% of arable land accessible, forcing "total dependence on humanitarian food aid," Elagraa said.

According to the report, the conflict has destroyed hundreds of thousands of jobs, leaving more than 90% of Gaza's working-age population unemployed.

The report also detailed an economic and financial crisis in the occupied West Bank, citing "reduced access to land and natural resources linked to (Israeli) settlement expansion."

The Palestinian government has borrowed heavily from local banks, drawn on the Palestinian pension fund and owes money to private contractors, Elagraa said.

The Palestinian territories risk a "banking collapse," he warned. The "political and social and humanitarian consequences will be immense."