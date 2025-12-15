President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said economic strategies were the core of Türkiye's new strategy that outlines plans to deepen integration among Turkic states.

The "Turkic World Vision Document," prepared by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen political, cultural and economic cooperation across the Turkic world.

"The strategies in the economic field form the backbone of our vision document. Expanding trade volume, improving the investment environment, and the goal of a common market will carry our existing economic relations to a new level," Erdoğan told an event in Ankara to unveil the document.

The strategy builds on cooperation under the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and outlines a framework covering transport, energy security, education, youth policies and cultural ties.

Priorities include expanding infrastructure and logistics, as well as trade volume with the Turkic world, which Erdoğan said is aimed to be lifted to $60 billion in the medium term and $100 billion over the longer term.

The president said closer integration of energy corridors, logistics routes and digital infrastructure would be central to the strategy.

"The complementary nature of work on energy corridors, logistics lines, and digital infrastructure will transform the Turkish world into a rising economic powerhouse on the global stage," he said.

Deeper integration, institutional framework

Recalling the signing of the 2009 Nakhchivan Agreement, which established the Turkic Council, Erdoğan described the document as a turning point for cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. He said the process reached a new stage at the 2021 Istanbul summit, where members decided to continue under the Organization of Turkic States and adopted the Turkic World Vision 2040 framework.

"Over the past 34 years, we have developed ties in every field, from education to trade, from security to energy, from culture to the arts, at a level that cannot be compared with the past," Erdoğan said.

He said institutions such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Maarif Foundation, the Directorate of Religious Affairs and the Yunus Emre Institute had helped build new bridges across the Turkic world.

"Today, we are taking a new step that will carry all these efforts even more strongly into the future. This document, which brings together the accumulation, experience and goals of the Turkic peoples under the same horizon, serves as an important guide in the construction of the next century," Erdoğan noted.

He said the new vision document aims to deepen integration among Turkic states and strengthen multidimensional cooperation within a more robust institutional framework. "Economic development, cultural solidarity, strategic cooperation and regional peace are at the center of our vision," he added.

In preparing the document, the president noted that they considered existing international agreements, bilateral and multilateral collaborations and regional, particularly global, developments.

"We were guided by the institutional structure of the Organization of Turkic States, the political and economic transformations within the Turkic world, and our party's foreign policy perspective," said Erdoğan.

Logistics corridors, new institutions

The document consists of six interlinked chapters and 61 sub-headings, offering a comprehensive approach spanning economic integration, energy security, transport networks, education and youth policies.

"The growing trust between our countries, built through reciprocal steps in recent years, makes these goals much more achievable," Erdoğan said.

He stressed that the plan goes beyond general principles. "One of the distinguishing features of our vision document is that it puts forward many concrete proposals aimed at deepening cooperation," Erdoğan said.

He highlighted transport and logistics strategies as a key pillar, citing the Middle Corridor, the Baku-Nakhchivan route and Caspian-crossing lines. "Turning these routes into an integrated system will accelerate trade flows among Turkic states," he said.

He also outlined proposals to establish new joint mechanisms, including a Turkic World Productivity Agency, an Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Center, an Environment Fund, an Emergency Response and Health Support Unit and a Common Language Platform.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye's experience in industry, technology, agriculture, energy and logistics would support the implementation of the strategy.