Türkiye achieved the largest export performance in its history, with total goods, services exports estimated at $396 billion in 2025, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Saturday.

Speaking at the 2025 Export Figures Announcement Program in Istanbul, Erdoğan said exports exceeded the government’s target. “I had shared our 2025 target as $390 billion. I would like to state that our goods and services exports exceeded our target with $396.5 billion,” he said.

Erdoğan said goods exports rose 4.5% from the previous year to reach $273.4 billion, while December marked a new monthly export record of $26.4 billion. He also said the economy expanded from $1.26 trillion in 2024 to $1.538 trillion by the third quarter of 2025.

According to Erdoğan, the export-to-import coverage ratio increased to 74.8% in 2025, compared with around 50% in 2002.

Highlighting sectoral performance, Erdoğan said the presence of Türkiye’s domestic electric vehicle brand Togg in European markets with new models reflected the country’s engineering and design capacity. He noted that the automotive sector produced 1.5 million vehicles annually, with exports exceeding $41 billion, making Türkiye the fourth-largest production base in Europe and the 12th largest globally.

Erdoğan also pointed to growth in defense exports, saying shipments rose from $248 million in 2002 to $9.87 billion in 2025. He added that Türkiye became the European Union’s fifth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $232.7 billion in 2025.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s export target for 2026 is $410 billion, including $282 billion in goods exports and $128 billion in services exports.