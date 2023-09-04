President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as Türkiye and the United Nations seek to revive a key Ukraine grain export deal that helped ease a global food crisis.

The visit comes more than one month after Moscow put on hold the deal, brokered by Türkiye and the U.N., which allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war.

Erdoğan said he would make a "very important" announcement on the grain corridor after his talks with Putin.

"I believe the message to be given at the press conference after our meeting will be very important to the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries," he said in the opening remarks of the two leaders' meeting.

Russia has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Putin on Monday told Erdoğan that Russia was "open" to talks on restoring the Black Sea initiative.

"I know you intend to raise the issue of the grain deal. We are open to negotiations on this issue," he said in televised comments.

The trip to the Black Sea resort city marks a rare visit by a leader of a NATO country to Russia amid Moscow's all-out war in Ukraine.

But Erdoğan has taken on the role of mediator between Ukraine and Russia and has been one of the few leaders within the NATO alliance to maintain open access to Putin.

Growing ties

Monday's talks mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Erdoğan's reelection for a third term as president in May.

Erdoğan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Türkiye's defense, foreign, energy and finance ministers.

Türkiye and Russia have enjoyed growing ties in several areas, including energy.

Erdoğan said his government wanted to boost annual trade with Russia to $100 billion from $62 billion, adding that he supported Moscow's push to switch a part of that trade into Turkish liras and rubles.

"I believe that switching to local currencies is extremely important in bilateral relations," he said.

For his part, Putin said the two leaders had raised relations between the two countries to a "very good, high level."

He also said he hoped they would wrap up talks soon on creating a "hub" in Türkiye for exports of Russian gas.

Türkiye has positioned itself to facilitate any peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. It has opposed the Russian invasion but also the Western sanctions on Moscow.

Erdoğan, who previously played a significant role in convincing Putin to stick with the grain deal, has maintained good relations with Putin and helped broker prisoner exchanges between the warring sides.

The Turkish leader has repeatedly called on the Western countries to consider Russia’s demands and said he hoped his talks with Putin could lead to the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow last week to discuss grain ahead of the Erdoğan meeting.

Shoigu said it was not Russia's fault that the grain deal had failed and repeated the Russian position that Moscow would return to it if all the promises made to Russia were fulfilled.

"It's not our fault today, but it's stopped," Shoigu said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. "Here we can say only one thing, that if everything that was promised to Russia is fulfilled, the deal will be extended."

"It turned out that it is more difficult to do this than to build new corridors, new ground routes," said Shoigu, who attended the signing ceremony for the Black Sea deal in Istanbul in 2022.

The Black Sea grain deal was intended to combat a global food crisis that the U.N. said had been worsened by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

Moves to revive grain deal

Moves are afoot to revive the deal.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Lavrov "a set of concrete proposals" aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Türkiye's Fidan said at a briefing in Moscow on Thursday that reviving the deal was important for the world.

U.S. wheat prices rose on Friday, though Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia saw no sign that it would receive the guarantees needed to revive the grain deal.

Lavrov said the West was hyping the talk of a global food crisis as prices remained around 2021 levels and had ignored Putin's pledge to supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea with up to 50,000 tons of grain each free of charge.

To convince Moscow to approve the original deal, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a three-year accord was struck at the same time under which U.N. officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertilizer exports.

But Moscow said that the memorandum had not been honored due to the perfidy of the West.

Lavrov said he had discussed Putin's initiative to supply up to 1 million tons of Russian grain to Türkiye at reduced prices for subsequent processing at Turkish plants and shipping to countries most in need. That proposal is also being discussed with Qatar.

One of Moscow's main demands is for the Russian Agricultural Bank to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system. The EU cut it off in June 2022.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion, Moscow has said restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have hindered shipments.

Since putting the deal on hold, Russia has ramped up drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain ports and storage infrastructure. Ukraine says tens of thousands of tons of grain have also been destroyed in the process.

No representatives of the U.N. or Ukraine will be present at the talks in Sochi.

Russia has threatened to treat all ships calling at Ukrainian ports as potential military targets.

Still, two cargo vessels left a port near Odesa, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Friday – the third and fourth to transit from deep-water Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea since Russia withdrew from the safe-passage deal.