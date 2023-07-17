President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said he believed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin still wants to maintain the key wartime Black Sea grain deal.

Erdoğan's remarks came shortly after the Kremlin announced that the grain deal had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire, and that Moscow would return to the landmark agreement if its conditions were met.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia's invasion to be exported safely.

Moscow has threatened to leave the accord for weeks, saying its side of the agreement was not properly implemented.

"I think that despite today's statement, my friend (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wants to continue the agreement," Erdoğan told reporters ahead of his departure for Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour.

He said that he would hold talks with the Russian leader before his anticipated visit to Türkiye in August.

An agreement to extend the deal "without interruptions" could still be possible before Putin's visit, Erdoğan noted, adding that negotiations were underway to this end.

Erdoğan said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would also discuss the matter with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, adding that he hoped for progress on the issue.

"I hope that with this discussion, we can make some progress and continue on our way without a pause," he noted.