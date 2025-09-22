President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday urged the removal of restrictions on defense industry cooperation with the United States, saying they should be resolved “in the spirit of alliance.”

“Our defense industry cooperation with the U.S. must be freed from obstacles and restrictions as soon as possible, in line with the spirit of our alliance,” Erdoğan said.

He was speaking in New York at a Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAIK) conference at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where he met with American investors alongside key members of his Cabinet and senior officials.

Highlighting Türkiye’s advantages as a strategic hub for global capital, Erdoğan said: “Our strong logistics infrastructure, modern ports, and advanced land and rail networks make Türkiye a strategic center for investors.”

The president also underscored the potential for cooperation in new sectors. “We expect the momentum in our relations to accelerate by seizing cooperation opportunities in energy, cyber and space sectors,” he said.

Reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to investor-friendly reforms, Erdoğan added: “We continue to take steps to consolidate a transparent, competitive and secure market environment that will make Türkiye more attractive for investors.”

Erdoğan was joined at the meeting by Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum; Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar; Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek; Defense Minister Yaşar Güler; Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu; Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır; Trade Minister Ömer Bolat; Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran; Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan; Presidential Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç; Presidency of Defense Industries head Haluk Görgün; Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Chairman Nail Olpak; and TAIK Chairman Murat Özyeğin.