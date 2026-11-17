President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has instructed his ruling party to complete the fund liquidation process by the new year, reports by Turkish media said Tuesday.

Erdoğan's directives came at Monday's meeting of the Justice and Development Party's top decision-making body, the Central Executive Board, outlets, including private broadcasters CNBC-e and NTV, said.

The meeting also discussed a bill of about 25 articles that would tighten oversight of capital markets and raise penalties for market manipulation, reports said.

Türkiye's investment fund sector was hit by a scandal after regulators in September ordered the liquidation of 131 funds managed by seven asset managers, following warnings that some could not ⁠meet redemption payments.

The funds had about 456,000 investors and held about $20 billion in combined assets.

On Sunday, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said a total of TL 161 billion ⁠($3.2 billion) so far had been paid to investors with savings in the funds.

Abdullah Güler, AK Party's parliamentary group chair, briefed executive board members on new legislation being prepared, the media reports said. His presentation included the proposed amendment to the Capital Markets Law.

The bill would raise prison terms and administrative fines for people who disrupt markets. It also aims to fix problems found in current practice, strengthen oversight mechanisms and increase transparency.

The government's goal is to submit it to Parliament by the end of the year and see it become law in January, CNBC-e said.

After Monday's meeting, Ömer Çelik, AK Party's spokesperson, said the judicial processes in the fund investigation were being pursued with the utmost seriousness.

He said strong steps continue to expose, investigate and prosecute the connections of those who committed fraud and manipulation and attacked Türkiye's capital markets.

"Our will to punish the guilty is complete," Çelik said. "In this respect, the fund fraudsters, their collaborators, their subcontractors, whoever they are, will sooner or later answer for it before the law. Some have already begun to."